Top ranked Western Mustangs improve to 3-0 on the season, defeat Queen’s

Evan Hillock threw three touchdown passes for the Western Mustangs as they won the battle of the undefeated teams in the OUA with a 35-11 victory over the Queen’s Gaels on Saturday night at Western Alumni Stadium.

The Mustangs came into the game ranked number one in the country and held onto the top spot in the OUA standings at 3-0 thanks to big performances on both sides of the ball.

Hillock opened the scoring with a massive 54-yard touchdown pass to Justin Nickson that showed off the arm of the second-year QB.

Western added to their lead when Hillock ran the ball into the end zone from 10 yards out and led 14-0 less than one minute into the second quarter.

Queen’s cut into the lead with a touchdown of their own but a 32-yard strike from Hillock to Seth Robertson restored the Mustangs two-touchdown advantage by halftime.

Another touchdown toss to Savaughn Magnaye-Jones and a 13-yard run from Edouard Wanadi finished out the scoring for Western.

Wanadi rushed for 95 yards on just eight carries. His partner in the Mustang backfield, Keon Edwards, ran the ball 20 times for 129 yards.

Hillock ended the game 12-for-20 for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

Magnaye-Jones caught five passes for 80 yards.

Western’s defence limited a potent Gaels offence all night but it was a stand just outside the Mustang end zone in the third quarter as Queen’s went for it to try to get back into the game. The stop kept the Gaels off the board entirely on that drive.

The Mustangs wore stickers on their helmets honouring Jr. Mustangs coach K.J. Kenemy, who passed away in July.

Western now goes into their bye week. They will host the Waterloo Warriors on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m.