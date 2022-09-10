Menu

Crime

67-year-old man charged in connection to 2017 homicide of Abbotsford, B.C.’s Chelsey Gauthier

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 6:00 pm
Click to play video: '67-year-old man charged in connection to 2017 homicide of Abbotsford, B.C.’s Chelsey Gauthier' 67-year-old man charged in connection to 2017 homicide of Abbotsford, B.C.’s Chelsey Gauthier
Homicide investigators announced 67-year-old Gary Losch has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains in connection to the homicide of 22-year-old Chelsey Gauthier of Abbotsford, B.C.

After a multi-year investigation, a suspect has now been arrested and charged in connection to the 2017 homicide of Chelsey Gauthier of Abbotsford, B.C.

Homicide investigators announced Saturday afternoon that 67-year-old Gary Losch was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

Read more: Body found in Mission ID’d as Chelsey Gauthier, missing 22-year-old from Abbotsford

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team made the announcement in a press conference, Saturday afternoon.

Police said Losch was arrested on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT, said Losch had hired Chelsey to work for him at a cannabis grow up in the area her body was found. Otherwise, they were not known to each other.

Read more: ‘She said I love you’: father of murdered 22-year-old mom recounts last words to him

Gauthier, 22, was reported missing to the Abbotsford Police Department on July 30, 2017.

Her body was found around three weeks later in Mission, B.C., on Aug. 16. She was a mother to two young girls.

Police said at the time the cause of death was “consistent with homicide.”

Ray Gauthier, Chelsey’s father, told Global News in 2017 that he believed his daughter’s death was drug-related.

Read more: Remembering Chelsey Gauthier

Ray spoke with Global News on Saturday regarding the development in Chelsey’s case.

“I was dreading this day in a sense because a lot of the stuff will be resurfacing, but it is still a good day because an arrest has been made,” Ray said.

“Our whole family has been waiting for this for five years.”

Click to play video: 'Family pleads for information on murder of artist in Victoria' Family pleads for information on murder of artist in Victoria
Editors note: Global BC previously reported the suspect’s age as 62-years-old, 67-years-old is the correct age.

With files from Jesse Ferreras.

