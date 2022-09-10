Menu

Woman in life-threatening condition after Hamilton hit-and-run: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 3:45 pm
Hamilton Police cruiser. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police cruiser. Global News

Police are searching for a driver after a woman was hit by a car in Hamilton on Friday night.

Hamilton police said a 27-year-old woman was struck while she was crossing Mohawk Road near Ottawa Street. The driver did not remain at the scene.

Officers are searching for a grey or silver four-door vehicle, potentially a Honda Civic, that may have a damaged mirror on the passenger side, police said.

Read more: Hamilton police investigating after pedestrian hit by vehicle near King and Dundurn streets

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police’s collision reconstruction unit at 905-546-4753 or 4755. Reports can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

