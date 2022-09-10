Menu

Harry, Meghan join William and Kate on walkabout among crowds near Windsor Castle

World

U.K. PM to accompany King on tour of Britain to lead days of mourning

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 10, 2022 2:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Reaction from London: a conversation with a U.K. resident on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II' Reaction from London: a conversation with a U.K. resident on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Most British residents have never lost a monarch. Global News Calgary speaks with London resident Claire Grace to get her perspective on how citizens are managing after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Liz Truss will accompany King Charles III on a tour of Britain’s four nations to lead days of national mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, her spokesman said on Saturday.

Truss, who was appointed prime minister by Elizabeth on Tuesday in her last public act, was one of several senior lawmakers who swore a new oath of allegiance to the new king in a special session in parliament earlier on Saturday following the queen’s death.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth’s funeral to be held on Sept. 19. Here’s what to know

She was also present, along with six former prime ministers, senior bishops and several politicians, when Charles, 73, was officially proclaimed Britain’s new king in a colorful ceremony laden with pageantry and tradition.

She later met Charles along with other senior ministers at Buckingham Palace.

“In terms of the prime minister’s involvement, she will join the king as he leads the national mourning across the United Kingdom, attending services of reflection in Scotland on Monday afternoon, in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, and Wales on Friday,” the spokesman told reporters.

Click to play video: '‘She’s always been there’: Britons grieve, honour the Queen' ‘She’s always been there’: Britons grieve, honour the Queen
‘She’s always been there’: Britons grieve, honour the Queen

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)

© 2022 Reuters
