Driver dead in rollover on West Lincoln road: Niagara police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 10:27 am
Niagara police have charged a man from Welland with second degree murder. View image in full screen
Niagara police have charged a man from Welland with second degree murder. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is dead after he rolled his car onto a field in West Lincoln Friday night.

Niagara Regional Police say the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. at Regional Road 20 and Concession 4.

“A lone car had left the roadway, rolled multiple times and ended up in an adjacent field,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

“The driver of the car, a male believed to be in his 20s, needed to be extricated by fire personnel.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

