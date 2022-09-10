Driver dead in rollover on West Lincoln road: Niagara police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is dead after he rolled his car onto a field in West Lincoln Friday night.

Niagara Regional Police say the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. at Regional Road 20 and Concession 4.

“A lone car had left the roadway, rolled multiple times and ended up in an adjacent field,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

“The driver of the car, a male believed to be in his 20s, needed to be extricated by fire personnel.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement