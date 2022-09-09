Queen to king changes in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

As soon Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, her oldest child Prince Charles immediately became King Charles III.

Many changes must now happen and in the courts of justice those changes could happen fairly quickly.

“The Court of Queen’s Bench becomes the Court of King’s Bench in Saskatchewan. Queen’s Counsel lawyers become King’s Counsel lawyers and that will happen fairly quickly,” Saskatchewan’s former Chief of Protocol Michael Jackson said.

“Postage stamps, coins, portraits of the monarch in monarch buildings, they will be changed gradually as the new ones come available.”

Throughout his career, Jackson was involved in three of the queen’s visits to Regina. He says it’s important to have protocols in place when there is succession.

With a 70-year reign, most Canadians have only ever had a queen as their monarch.

“It’s a question of tradition and people need traditions and custom and colour,” Jackson said. “That’s what makes our country pleasant to be in. I think the protocols and the traditions surrounding the monarchy are very important to keep alive.”

One immediate change as the King takes over involves the oath of citizenship.

New Canadians will now swear to his majesty King Charles III, King of Canada.

Meanwhile at Government House in Regina, the queen’s portraits are draped in black curtain. It’s a similar act of respect taking place in other parts of Canada.

Any organizations that have royal patronage to the queen will also have to change in honour of the King.

