Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Queen to king changes in Saskatchewan

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 7:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Changes underway in Saskatchewan following the death of Queen Elizabeth II' Changes underway in Saskatchewan following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
WATCH: Just one day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, changes are already underway. A different monarch means everything with the queen's title switches to king.

As soon Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, her oldest child Prince Charles immediately became King Charles III.

Many changes must now happen and in the courts of justice those changes could happen fairly quickly.

“The Court of Queen’s Bench becomes the Court of King’s Bench in Saskatchewan. Queen’s Counsel lawyers become King’s Counsel lawyers and that will happen fairly quickly,” Saskatchewan’s former Chief of Protocol Michael Jackson said.

“Postage stamps, coins, portraits of the monarch in monarch buildings, they will be changed gradually as the new ones come available.”

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II: The sweetest, funniest moments from her reign

Throughout his career, Jackson was involved in three of the queen’s visits to Regina. He says it’s important to have protocols in place when there is succession.

Story continues below advertisement

With a 70-year reign, most Canadians have only ever had a queen as their monarch.

Trending Stories

“It’s a question of tradition and people need traditions and custom and colour,” Jackson said. “That’s what makes our country pleasant to be in. I think the protocols and the traditions surrounding the monarchy are very important to keep alive.”

One immediate change as the King takes over involves the oath of citizenship.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth death: What’s next for Canada’s 10 days of mourning

New Canadians will now swear to his majesty King Charles III, King of Canada.

Meanwhile at Government House in Regina, the queen’s portraits are draped in black curtain. It’s a similar act of respect taking place in other parts of Canada.

Any organizations that have royal patronage to the queen will also have to change in honour of the King.

Click to play video: 'What becomes of the former monarch’s name in Canada?' What becomes of the former monarch’s name in Canada?
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagDeath tagQueen tagMonarch tagKing tagQueen Elizabeth II death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers