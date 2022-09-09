Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with murder, aggravated assault in north Edmonton stabbings

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 6:58 pm
Click to play video: 'North Edmonton community on edge after random stabbing attacks' North Edmonton community on edge after random stabbing attacks
WATCH ABOVE: Residents in the northeast Edmonton community of Homesteader say they are feeling uneasy after a random stabbing spree in the area Wednesday. Chris Chacon has the story.

The 25-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a number of random stabbings in north Edmonton on Wednesday has been charged.

What police have called a “dynamic” and “chaotic” situation started around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, when officers said a man first approached a 32-year-old woman at a bus stop in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW and stabbed her.

Read more: Man killed in random Edmonton stabbings hailed a hero as homicide detectives take over investigation

A second woman, who police said is 41 years old, was stabbed moments later in her tent, which was only a short distance away in a wooded area, according to police.

Both women were treated and taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Then, police said 38-year-old Brian Berland was fatally stabbed. He was out walking with his sister and her dog at the time.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'North Edmonton community on edge after random stabbing attacks' North Edmonton community on edge after random stabbing attacks

Police said an autopsy completed earlier Friday determined Berland’s cause of death to be multiple stab wounds. His death has been ruled homicide.

Trending Stories

People in the Homesteader neighbourhood were told to shelter in place for several hours Wednesday as police searched for the suspect. He was arrested in the area of 50 Street and 122 Avenue around 6 p.m.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 injured in north Edmonton stabbing; suspect arrested following manhunt

Clarence Lawrence, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police continue to seek information about the violent series of events.

Anyone with information on the stabbings is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagSecond Degree Murder tagAggravated Assault tagHomesteader tagrandom stabbings tagEdmonton stabbings tagNorth Edmonton stabbings tagClarence Lawrence tagHomesteader random stabbings tagNorth Edmonton random stabbings tagNorth Edmonton shelter in place tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers