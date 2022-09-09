Young person taken to hospital after stabbing in Brampton, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

A young person has been taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a tweet Friday, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at around 12:15 p.m., in the Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road area.

Officers said a young person had been stabbed and was taken to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening-condition.

Police said suspects are in custody, adding that there was “no threat to public safety.”

