Young person taken to hospital after stabbing in Brampton, Ont., police say

A young person has been taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Brampton, Ont., police say.
In a tweet Friday, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at around 12:15 p.m., in the Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road area.
Officers said a young person had been stabbed and was taken to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening-condition.
Police said suspects are in custody, adding that there was “no threat to public safety.”
