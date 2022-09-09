Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Young person taken to hospital after stabbing in Brampton, Ont., police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 3:28 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown. CLB

A young person has been taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a tweet Friday, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at around 12:15 p.m., in the Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road area.

Read more: Brampton axe, machete attack: Police release image of suspect vehicle

Officers said a young person had been stabbed and was taken to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening-condition.

Police said suspects are in custody, adding that there was “no threat to public safety.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan manhunt ends with death of suspect Myles Sanderson' Saskatchewan manhunt ends with death of suspect Myles Sanderson
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagStabbing tagpeel regional police tagPRP tagBrampton Stabbing tagTeen Stabbed. tagSandalwood Parkway tagTorbram Road tagstabbing brampton tagyoung person stabbed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers