Crime

Crown calls for jail time for Calgary woman who left body of newborn in dumpster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2022 3:13 pm
The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary is shown on Jan. 5, 2018. An Alberta prosecutor says the mother of a baby girl discovered dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017 should serve time in jail. View image in full screen
The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary is shown on Jan. 5, 2018. An Alberta prosecutor says the mother of a baby girl discovered dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017 should serve time in jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

An Alberta prosecutor says the mother of a baby girl discovered dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017 should serve time in jail.

Nina Albright, who is now 24, entered a guilty plea in November to offering an indignity to a body.

She gave birth to the baby girl in her parents’ home but told police the infant stopped breathing after a couple of minutes.

Read more: Calgary woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn daughter in dumpster in 2017

Three medical examiners determined the baby was born alive, but couldn’t say when she had died.

Crown attorney Vicki Faulkner says Albright needs to pay for her crime and serve a sentence of between three and six months.

Story continues below advertisement

Albright’s lawyer called for an absolute discharge, saying his client has suffered enough.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
