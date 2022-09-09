2 cruisers damaged, man charged following incident south of downtown London, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old London, Ont., man is facing multiple charges after police say two police cruisers were damaged by a suspect in a vehicle who attempted to flee from officers.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m Thursday outside the Bee Bee Convenience at the southeast corner of Wellington and Horton streets when police, at the store for an unrelated matter, observed a parked vehicle in the lot.

In a statement, police say the officers believed the driver was wanted by London police, and say when they approached the man to speak with him, he reversed his vehicle and struck a police cruiser.

“Police moved their cruisers in an attempt to stop the vehicle from moving, at which point the driver reversed a second time, striking the driver side door and mirror of one of the cruisers,” police said, adding that the cruisers sustained $1,500 in damage.

Story continues below advertisement

When police tried to arrest the driver, they say he accelerated forward, westbound out of the parking lot at a high speed, and was later observed driving the wrong way in eastbound traffic, police said.

Officers did not pursue the driver due to safety risks, police said, adding the vehicle, which sustained roughly $23,000 in damage, was later found abandoned near Emery Street and Winston Avenue in southwest London, more than 2.5 kilometres away.

The suspect was located by officers a short distance away in the 100 block of Paddington Avenue around 12:30 a.m., police said.

A 24-year-old London man, faces charges of operating a conveyance while prohibited, dangerous operation of a conveyance, failure to stop for police/pursuit and failure to comply with a release order, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in court in London on Friday.