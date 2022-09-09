Menu

Crime

Police charge 31-year-old man in Regina taxicab robbery

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 2:04 pm
Regina police car
A 31-year-old Cutknife man is charged following a Regina taxicab robbery that took place on Friday morning. File/ Global News

A 31-year-old man from Cutknife, Sask., is charged with robbery, failure to comply with demands and impaired driving during a taxicab robbery.

On Friday, police were dispatched to a robbery on the 1700 block of Halifax Street in Regina.

“A taxicab driver was reporting that a male refused to pay his fare, and refused to get out of the vehicle,” police stated in a release. “The taxicab drove the male to the police station, when the male assaulted the driver, and stole the vehicle.”

Trending Stories

Police say they located the suspect in the vehicle nearby and arrested him. They said when read a breath demand by police, he refused to comply.

Julien Christian Baptiste made his first appearance on these charges in provincial court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

