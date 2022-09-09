Menu

Crime

Hamilton driver found asleep at wheel of vehicle in Lindsay, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 3:09 pm
Police in Lindsay arrested a Hamilton man early Friday for impaired driving. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested a Hamilton man early Friday for impaired driving. Global News Peterborough file

A Hamilton, Ont., resident faces an impaired driving charges following an incident in Lindsay early Friday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 2:12 a.m. officers responded to reports of an unwanted person who was banging on the door of a residence on Huron Street.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway with the driver asleep at the steering wheel.

Officers determined the driver was impaired by alcohol and placed him under arrest.

Carols Orellana, 41, of Hamilton, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 13.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagDrunk Driving taglindsay tagImpaired tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service taghuron street tagLindsay impaired tag

