Kingston-area United Way aims to raise more than $3.8M

Send this page to someone via email

A hybrid virtual and in-person event was held Friday morning to announce the fundraising goal for the United Way KFL&A’s 2022 campaign.

The 2022 campaign goal was set at $3,808,000.

More than 250 people attended the event with another 45 joining via Zoom. This is the first time the event has been held since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kickoff is always an exciting event,” said Jane Lapointe, 2022 United Way campaign chair. “Our Campaign Cabinet volunteers have been hard at work since early in the year, laying the groundwork for a strong campaign.”

The 2022 campaign goal is an increase of $200,000 over last year’s goal and the organization says it reflects the growing needs in the community during challenging times.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a community, we are seeing more people who need food and secure housing, and who are often facing mental health and addictions challenges. And we are all feeling pressure as the cost of living increases,” said Lapointe. “As the pandemic continues, we need to act at a local level to support individuals who are vulnerable. They need our support now more than ever − every donation makes an impact.”

The 12-week campaign wraps up on Nov. 24.

View image in full screen The United Way has set its fall fundraising goal at more than $3.8 million. Global News