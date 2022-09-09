Hamilton-Burlington SPCA 33rd annual Wiggle Waggle Walk returns as ‘in-person’ event

Send this page to someone via email

Operators of the Hamilton-Burlington SPCA (HBSPCA) are feeling good about their largest fundraising event of the year amid a “huge number” of registrations and a move to a new event site.

The 33nd annual Wiggle Waggle Walk is set for Sunday and, after two years of COVID restrictions, welcomes the return of in-person activities at Maplewood Park.

“So we are thrilled and we’ve had a huge number of registrations just sort of coming through daily, which has been fabulous,” said Heather Vaugeois, director of fundraising and communications.

“We outgrew the space that we were already in, so we had to move from one park to another so that we could accommodate the growing need of all the people who have registered.”

As of Friday morning, the campaign has 250 participants registered with a target of raising $100,000 by Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s up from 2021 when $60,000 was raised with nearly 70 registrations from individuals and groups.

The last two incarnations of the walk have been held virtually with participants holding their own fundraising activities in 2020 and 2021.

Vaugeois say the 2022 edition will be more a “casual” walk as opposed to the rigorous five kilometre walks participants have endured in the past.

“Now it’s more just a ‘come join be together’ with other dog families and dog lovers,” said Vaugeois.

“Have a nice stroll through the park and visit the vendors, have something to eat and then participate in a number of different activities that we’re hosting.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 136-year old organization raised more than $1.2 million last year through a number of initiatives to help cover part of their estimated $2.5 million in annual expenses.

At least 500 dogs, cats and small critters were adopted by the agency last year with as many rescued (including surrenders), according to its 2020-21 annual report.

Last year, just over 3,200 animals were spayed or neutered and close to 4,700 street cats, pets and shelter pets were microchipped.

Amanda Wolter, manager of giving and special programs, says the organization has seen an uptick in animal surrenders for “various reasons” in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

“With this event, we can raise some more awareness of what we do and the need in our community for a little bit more support for our organization in order to home these animals and rehome animals that need new care,” said Wolter.

Registration for the Wiggle Waggle Walk can be done online at the HBSPCA website.