Latest Manitoba numbers reveal COVID-19 severe outcomes up

The latest COVID-19 numbers in the province show hospitalizations and ICU admissions are up.

Between August 28 and September 3, 70 people were taken to hospital, up from 67 the previous week.

16 people were admitted to ICU, up from 9.

There were 2 deaths, compared to 6 the previous week, which puts Manitoba’s death toll at 2,118.

Wastewater surveillance data also showed an increased activity level.