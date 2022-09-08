Menu

Health

Latest Manitoba numbers reveal COVID-19 severe outcomes up

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 11:28 pm
Latest Manitoba numbers reveal COVID-19 severe outcomes up - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

The latest COVID-19 numbers in the province show hospitalizations and ICU admissions are up.

Between August 28 and September 3, 70 people were taken to hospital, up from 67 the previous week.

16 people were admitted to ICU, up from 9.

READ MORE: Hospitalizations, ICU admissions up in latest COVID-19 numbers

There were 2 deaths, compared to 6 the previous week, which puts Manitoba’s death toll at 2,118.

Wastewater surveillance data also showed an increased activity level.

