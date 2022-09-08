Menu

Crime

Police seek man facing 34 charges for alleged incidents on Canoe Lake Cree Nation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 7:03 pm
The Beauval RCMP are searching for a 31-year-old man who is facing over 30 charges and police say Trevor Alexander is considered to be armed and dangerous. View image in full screen
The Beauval RCMP are searching for a 31-year-old man who is facing over 30 charges and police say Trevor Alexander is considered to be armed and dangerous. Photo provided: Saskatchewan RCMP

The Beauval RCMP in Saskatchewan are actively trying to locate and arrest a 31-year-old man who police consider to be armed and dangerous.

Trevor Alexander is facing charges for a number of incidents that occurred on the Canoe Lake Cree Nation between Aug. 31 and Sept 6.

Read more: Saskatchewan serious incident response team investigating death of Myles Sanderson

Alexander, who also goes by “Chato,” is facing 34 charges and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Charges include firearm offences, sexual assault, uttering threats and forcible confinement among many others.

“Alexander has ties to Prince Albert, Loon Lake and southern Alberta. He has been sighted traveling in a grey minivan with an unknown marker,” according to police. “He has access to multiple vehicles including a white minivan with an unknown Alberta license plate and a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with Saskatchewan license plate 157MGF.”

Trending Stories
The Beauval RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Alexander who is described as being approximately five-foot-seven and weighing 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The words mom and dad are tattooed on his right arm.

Read more: Saskatchewan stabbings show Canada in critical need of justice system supports: experts

Police are asking anyone who sees him to not approach him and to report information on his whereabouts to their local police detachment or by calling 9-1-1. Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan RCMP say 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbing spree, suspects at large' Saskatchewan RCMP say 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbing spree, suspects at large
Saskatchewan RCMP say 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbing spree, suspects at large
