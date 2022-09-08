Calgary firefighters respond to house being renovated

Send this page to someone via email

A house fire in northwest Calgary is under control and all the residents are accounted for after reports of smoke and fire on its roof.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the house on Hampshire Grove N.W. just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, fire and heavy smoke were seen on the roof, CFD public information officer Carol Henke told Global News. A second engine was called in to support.

Two residents and two workers were able to escape the home safely.

The house was apparently being renovated, and Henke said the roof’s terra cotta tiles caused the roof to collapse. Ahead of that collapse, firefighters pulled back into a defensive mode because of the structural danger.

CFD described damage to the home as “significant” after part of the roof collapsed into the second floor.

The home’s occupants – an adult, three children and two dogs – have all been accounted for.

A fire investigator is on the scene to determine the cause of the fire. Anyone with information, photos or video of the fire, especially prior to CFD’s arrival, is asked to send it to piofire@calgary.ca.