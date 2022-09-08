Menu

Politics

Stewart and Sim frontrunners for Vancouver mayoral election, poll finds

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 4:54 pm
Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart is the leading candidate for Vancouver's municipal election, according to a poll done by Research Co. View image in full screen
Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart is the leading candidate for Vancouver's municipal election, according to a poll done by Research Co. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

According to an online survey completed by 400 “municipal likely voters” in Vancouver, incumbent mayor Kennedy Stewart is the frontrunner for the upcoming municipal election.

Three other candidates also reached double digits for support as voters in Vancouver ponder their choices in next month’s election, a new Research Co. poll found.

Read more: Vancouver election: OneCity seeks to end ‘apartment ban’ with sweeping housing plan

In the online survey, 35 per cent of voters said they would support Kennedy Stewart of Forward Vancouver for re-election, while 30 per cent said they would vote for Ken Sim of A Better City.

Colleen Hardwick of TEAM for a Livable Vancouver was third with 17 per cent, followed by Mark Marissen of Progress Vancouver with 13 per cent, and Fred Harding of the Non-Partisan Association with four per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Survey respondents laid out concerns they have within the city as well. More than a third of the participants (35 per cent) said housing is the most important issue facing the city, followed by drug overdoses (14 per cent), crime (nine per cent), poverty (nine per cent), and property taxes (nine per cent).

Read more: How Metro Vancouverites can vote by mail in October’s municipal elections

“Concerns about housing are particularly high among women (42 per cent) and likely voters aged 35-to-54 (39 per cent) in the City of Vancouver,” said Mario Canseco, Research Co.’s president.

“Drug overdoses are a more prevalent topic among likely voters who reside Downtown (19 per cent) than among their counterparts who live on the West Side (13 per cent) or the East Side (11 per cent).”

The results are based on an online survey which was conducted from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5. Research Co. said the data was statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in Vancouver.

Vancouver community members will be heading to their local polling stations on Oct. 15, to cast their ballot for mayor and 10 city councillors.

Click to play video: 'Victoria city council heading towards major shakeup' Victoria city council heading towards major shakeup
Victoria city council heading towards major shakeup – Aug 29, 2022
