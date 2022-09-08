Alberta to invest $7 million into chief firearms office next year

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is expanding its chief firearms office as part of its efforts to process administrative tasks faster in the province.

Justice Minister Tyler Shandro said the expansion will include a funding increase of $700,000 for the current year, growing to more than $7 million next year and $5.2 million the year after.

The money will go towards hiring 40 new positions for the chief firearms office, which will allow the office to process license applications, transfers and other administrative tasks in-province.

According to the RCMP, the Possession and Acquisition License (PAL) is the only licence currently available to new applicants and is renewable every five years. Generally, applicants must have completed the Canadian Firearms Safety Course.

Shandro said the federal government’s proposed handgun ban has resulted in an “unprecedented” increase in sales and transfers of handguns this spring. The province has been unable to keep up with the demand, according to Shandro.

“Many of these firearms owners have had to deal with the Canadian firearms program, which is a federal program administered by the RCMP… This program is poorly managed, it’s understaffed and subject to the political whims of Ottawa,” the justice minister said at a Thursday news conference.

“The federal government has shrugged its shoulders, leading wait times to skyrocket.”

Chief Firearms Officer Teri Bryant also said the funding will enhance the office’s goal of keeping communities safe, which includes advocating for “common sense” federal legislation in support of law-abiding firearm owners.

“The looming federal buyback and the national handgun freeze continue to clash with Alberta’s handgun culture and provide little in terms of public safety benefits,” Bryant said.