Auditor report says maintenance of Hamilton’s DARTS ‘unequivocally poor’ during inspections

A city auditor’s report characterized the state of Hamilton’s accessible transit service as “unequivocally poor” during a maintenance audit involving a number of vehicles.

The report, from auditor Charles Brown, was launched in response to a recent anonymous complaint to a city councillor expressing safety concerns with the servicing of Hamilton’s DARTS fleet.

After a sampling of 39 vehicles during the first week of the review, the study suggested poor results with 46 per cent of the vehicles failing independently conducted inspections by firm Fleet Challenge Canada (FCC).

“While some of those failures were technical in nature, many were critical failures that could impact safe operations,” the report said.

The findings precipitated a full fleet probe of the Disabled and Aged Regional Transportation System (DARTS) by FCC prompting the city to sanction vehicles from service until they passed inspections.

Vehicles have been returning to service as follow up “re-inspections” after repairs yielded “marginally better” results.

However, FCC re-inspections also revealed continued failures on some of the fleet.

Over 10 weeks, the fail rate for inspections, including re-inspections, averaged 30 per cent.

Brakes, tires, exhaust systems, steering and suspension systems were noted as safety issues discovered.

The report also analyzed fail rates amongst the third parties responsible for maintaining vehicles and found a combined average of 32 per cent.

“For a commercial operation that serves a vulnerable population, we found this to be unacceptable, indicating an inadequate level of inspection and maintenance

rigour that is systemic,” the report stated.

FCC also pointed to weaknesses with inspection processes “magnified” when vehicles were taken out of service in May after the start of their probe.

The auditor also insinuated that conflicts of interest among the three maintenance subcontractors created “a higher level of risk” for vehicles not being in an acceptable state of repair.

In one case, the office revealed a “related party relationship” between a subcontractor and an automotive garage used to certify a portion of the fleet – a situation not known to Transit management.

“The audit has brought to light several observations and recommendations to strengthen controls, raise vehicle safety up to an adequate standard, and enhance the value for money achieved in the delivery of accessible transit services at the City of Hamilton,” Brown said in a statement.

“There is an incalculable opportunity here to undertake transformative change that will ultimately enhance the safety and security of those members of our community who rely on specialized, accessible transportation.”

Accessible transportation service rests within the HSR’s purview, handling contract oversight, but not the operation of vehicles.

DARTS, a non-profit, is directly responsible for daily operations from driver training and management to the service delivery on the road.

HSR transit director Maureen Cosyn-Heath told Global News the agency takes that matter “seriously” and remains committed to working closely with DARTS on implementing necessary improvements.

Cosyn-Heath characterized the “gaps” found in the auditor’s report as “just unacceptable” and that the matters around “road worthiness” have been addressed.

“I can confirm that the vehicles on road have all passed inspection through the office of the city auditor and are safe,” said Cosyn-Heath.

“We have put in new programs protocols with DARTS to ensure a state of good repair in the months ahead.”

Cosyn-Heath couldn’t directly respond to the matter of the conflicts of interest in the report but said members of the city’s Audit Finance and Administrative Committee have provided direction on the issues and have been investigating those involved.

She confirmed the HSR did not know about the relationship between one of the subcontractors and an automotive garage and that there will a new protocol coming into place to avoid such instances in the future.

“By way of having a vehicle reviewed by garages of the city’s choosing,” Cosyn-Heath said. “That will eliminate the opportunity for something like that to happen again.”

Global News has reached out to DARTS directly for comment, but has yet to receive a response as of Thursday night.