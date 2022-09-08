Queen Elizabeth visited B.C. 7 times, the first time as a princess in 1951

Queen Elizabeth II, whose death was announced on Thursday at the age of 96, visited the province of British Columbia seven times in her life.
She first visited in 1951 as Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The couple arrived in Vancouver by train, visited Victoria and Nanaimo, and enjoyed a private retreat in Qualicum Beach.
The last time she came to B.C. was in October 2002 as part of a visit to Nunavut. She also went to Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick during a tour to celebrate her Golden Jubilee.
The Queen and Prince Phillip also visited Victoria, where she unveiled a stained-glass window in the B.C. Parliament Buildings and dropped the puck at a NHL exhibition game in Vancouver.
Read more: Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dead at 96
In August 1994, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip opened the Commonwealth Games in Victoria and had a private retreat at Twin Island.
She also visited CFB Comox and Prince George, while Philip went to Prince Rupert and the Khutzeymateen Valley.
The couple also visited B.C. in October 1987 when they spent time privately in Qualicum Beach before going to Vancouver and Greater Victoria, attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting. During this visit, Queen Elizabeth II unveiled B.C.’s new Coat of Arms.
In March 1983, they again visited Victoria on the Royal Yacht Britannia.
Other stops included Vancouver, Nanaimo, Vernon and New Westminster. The Duke of Edinburgh visited Kamloops on his own.
In May 1971, the royal couple and their daughter, Princess Anne, visited B.C. on the Royal Yacht Britannia to mark the centenary of B.C.’s entry into confederation. Stops included Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, Comox, Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, Prince Rupert and Williams Lake.
Princess Anne visited Tofino by herself.
In June 1959, the two visited several cities on their journey through B.C. on the royal train. Stops included Golden, Revelstoke, Kamloops, Spences Bridge, New Westminster, Vancouver, Victoria and Nanaimo.
Comments