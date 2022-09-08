Queen Elizabeth visited B.C. 7 times, the first time as a princess in 1951

Send this page to someone via email

Queen Elizabeth II, whose death was announced on Thursday at the age of 96, visited the province of British Columbia seven times in her life.

She first visited in 1951 as Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The couple arrived in Vancouver by train, visited Victoria and Nanaimo, and enjoyed a private retreat in Qualicum Beach.

View image in full screen A young girl has the opportunity of a lifetime as she hands Queen Elizabeth II some flowers during the Queen’s visit to New Westminister’s city hall in British Columbia March 10, 1983. (CP PHOTO/Mike Blake).

The last time she came to B.C. was in October 2002 as part of a visit to Nunavut. She also went to Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick during a tour to celebrate her Golden Jubilee.

The Queen and Prince Phillip also visited Victoria, where she unveiled a stained-glass window in the B.C. Parliament Buildings and dropped the puck at a NHL exhibition game in Vancouver.

The National Hockey League mourns the passing and celebrates the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II. She held a special place in the hearts of Canadians and, during her 70-year-reign, connected with our game in memorable ways. pic.twitter.com/ppgk5HZzFQ — NHL (@NHL) September 8, 2022

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she is greeted by thousands of people at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on Monday, Oct. 7, 2002. B.C. Premier Gordon Campbell guides her along her walkabout where onlookers try to get a glimpse of her. (CP PHOTO/Chuck Stoody).

View image in full screen The Queen smiles after receiving flowers from school children at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on Monday, Oct. 7, 2002. Accompanying her is B.C. Premier Gordon Campbell. (CP PHOTO/Chuck Stoody).

In August 1994, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip opened the Commonwealth Games in Victoria and had a private retreat at Twin Island.

She also visited CFB Comox and Prince George, while Philip went to Prince Rupert and the Khutzeymateen Valley.

Queen Elizabeth death: The life and legacy of Britain's longest-reigning monarch

The couple also visited B.C. in October 1987 when they spent time privately in Qualicum Beach before going to Vancouver and Greater Victoria, attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting. During this visit, Queen Elizabeth II unveiled B.C.’s new Coat of Arms.

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth arrives in Victoria, B.C., on Oct. 9, 1987, the start of a two-week visit to Canada with Prince Philip. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Poling).

Queen Elizabeth arrives in Victoria, B.C., Oct. 9, 1987, the start of a two-week visit to Canada with Prince Philip. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Poling).

In March 1983, they again visited Victoria on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

Other stops included Vancouver, Nanaimo, Vernon and New Westminster. The Duke of Edinburgh visited Kamloops on his own.

In May 1971, the royal couple and their daughter, Princess Anne, visited B.C. on the Royal Yacht Britannia to mark the centenary of B.C.’s entry into confederation. Stops included Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, Comox, Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, Prince Rupert and Williams Lake.

Princess Anne visited Tofino by herself.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth II meets the public on a walkabout as she leaves Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria, B.C., after attending a Sunday church service Sunday 6th October 2002. (PA Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth).

In June 1959, the two visited several cities on their journey through B.C. on the royal train. Stops included Golden, Revelstoke, Kamloops, Spences Bridge, New Westminster, Vancouver, Victoria and Nanaimo.

