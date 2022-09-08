Menu

Health

Ontario receives 1st doses of bivalent COVID vaccine: health minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2022 11:43 am
COVID-19: Bivalent vaccine ‘superior’ against Omicron and subvariants, Tam says

Ontario’s health minister says the province has received its first limited shipment of the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine that protects against the Omicron variant.

Sylvia Jones says long-term care residents and health-care workers will receive the doses first.

Health Canada said last week it has approved the new shot from Moderna, which targets both the original strain of the novel coronavirus and the original Omicron variant.

Read more: Health Canada approves Moderna’s Omicron COVID booster

Jones says more information about a wider rollout will be coming soon.

She said last week the province has been working with public health units to make sure doses are ready to be administered once they receive them from the federal government.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada has said there will be enough supply of the shots – called bivalent vaccines – for all Canadians 18 and older to get a dose this fall and winter.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
