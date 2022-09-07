SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Pirates claim Jays catcher Collins off waivers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2022 3:34 pm

BALTIMORE – The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed former Toronto Blue Jays catcher Zack Collins off waivers.

Collins, 27, was available after Toronto designated him for assignment on Monday.

He was acquired by Toronto in a trade with the White Sox that sent catcher Reese McGuire to Chicago on April 3.

Collins primarily served as the Blue Jays’ third catcher behind all-star Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen.

He is hitting .194 with four home runs over 72 at bats this season in the major leagues.

Collins played in 36 games for the triple-A Buffalo Bisons, the Blue Jays minor-league affiliate, where he hit .195 with five home runs and 28 runs batted in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
