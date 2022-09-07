Punta Cana, Fort Lauderdale added to Swoop airlines winter schedule for Hamilton airport

Send this page to someone via email

Ultra-low-fare Canadian airline Swoop has added a couple more sunny destinations to its winter offerings flying out of Hamilton’s international airport.

The non-stop service to Fort Lauderdale and the Dominican Republic is set to begin on Dec. 16 and Jan. 11, 2023, respectively.

One-way fares to the south Florida destination will start at $109, while a trip to Punta Cana is set for $199.

The airline will restart other sun-flying routes in December, adding to a winter schedule that includes Cancun, Las Vegas, Orlando and St. Petersburg-Clearwater.

Swoop airlines expanded winter schedule offers sun getaways starting at $99 one-way total price (CAD).

Last week, the airline announced it had expanded its routes between St. John’s, N.L., and Hamilton year-round due to demand for the routes.

Flights from St. John’s to Hamilton will now run through the winter six days a week, except Fridays, with one-way fares starting at $99.

Swoop, established in 2018, is an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group and offers service to destinations across Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.

The airline’s fleet, comprising 10 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft and three Boeing MAX-8 aircraft, is expected to grow to 16 with the addition of three more MAX-8s before the end of 2022.