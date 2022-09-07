BC General Employees’ Union reaches tentative deal with province

The province’s largest public-sector union has reached a tentative agreement with the B.C. government.

The negotiated contract for BC General Employees’ Union members, who will now vote on the new deal, includes increases to all rates of pay by 25 cents per hour in the first year, effective back to April 1, and then an increase to all rates of pay by 3.24 per cent.

In the second year of the deal, rates of pay will go up by the annualized average of B.C. inflation to a minimum of 5.5 per cent and a maximum of 6.75 per cent.

In year three, an increase of rates of pay by the annualized average of B.C. inflation over 12 months to a minimum of two per cent and a maximum of three per cent.

The news comes after significant job action, which started back in August, that crippled the province’s liquor and cannabis distribution network, whose stores are still experiencing significant shortages.

The new contract for the union’s 33,000 members also lays out a one-time economic subsidy equivalent to $4/hour for a 16-week period retroactive to April 1, 2022. This works out to about $2,560 to any worker who worked a regular 40-hour week.