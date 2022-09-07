Simon Fraser University varsity athletics teams renamed ‘Red Leafs’

Send this page to someone via email

The post-secondary school that sits high on Burnaby Mountain has finally chosen a new team name for its varsity athletics sports teams.

Simon Fraser University sports teams will now be known as the “Red Leafs.”

“Grounded in the university’s strong and rich athletic history, athletes and coaches have competed under SFU’s iconic leaf for generations and it is recognized as a symbol of unity across its campuses,” said Will Henderson, an SFU spokesperson.

“The Red Leafs reflects the university’s identity as Canada’s only NCAA team and unifies their diverse community under that banner.”

The new branding comes after years of debate over the former name commonly dubbed “The Clan.”

There has been a long record of people against the old name and its frequent comparison to the Ku Klux Klan, which put SFU athletes at risk, according to an SFU philosophy professor.

“The name we (played) under (was) shared with a white supremacist organization in the United States that is very active and that freely and openly marches,” Holly Andersen told Global News in 2020.

“Our student athletes who play(ed) under this team name in the United States (underwent) racist taunts and racist harassment. They have (had) other student athletes try and pick fights with them because of the disrespectful nature of the name and how it’s perceived in the United States.”

Simon Fraser University is the only Canadian team in the American NCAA’s Division II, meaning its athletes frequently travel to the U.S. to compete.

“I’m proud that the university is moving forward under the Red Leafs name,” said SFU president Joy Johnson.

“We feel it captures the heritage and spirit of SFU, and its unique role in collegiate sports. After a lot of consultation, we have heard that it is a name that everyone in our community can be proud of and I can’t wait to cheer on our teams together.”

The new name was chosen after consultation with students, student-athletes, staff, as well as Indigenous and academic leaders at the post-secondary school.

The rebranded SFU Red Leafs will unveil their new look with a launch party on Sept. 8 before the women’s volleyball team’s game.

The football team will debut their new threads at their home opener on Sept. 17 at SFU Stadium.

— with files from Jon Azpiri.