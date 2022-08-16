SFU football team to play 4 ‘home’ games in Washington state as COVID restrictions linger

Send this page to someone via email

Lingering COVID-19 border restrictions have prompted Simon Fraser University to shift four of its scheduled football games to Washington state this season.

The four “home” games will be played at Blaine High School between Oct. 1 and Nov. 12.

Baline, Wash., is just over the U.S. border, and about 45 km from SFU. The high school field features artificial turf and covered seating for 2,000 people.

The school said Tuesday that the move was a response to Canada’s requirement that all victors entering the country be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We are all looking forward to a time when the impact of the global pandemic will be behind us,” SFU senior athletics and recreation director Theresa Hanson said in a media release.

“This news is especially disappointing for our student-athletes, but we continue to support them and advocate for ways to ensure they can train and compete. We are looking forward to creating a home-field atmosphere in Blaine for these games.”

SFU is unique in being the only Canadian university whose student athletes compete in the U.S.-based NCAA.

The team will retain two home games at SFU stadium, one against Central Washington on Sept. 17, and the annual Shrum Bowl against UBC on Dec. 2.