Sports

SFU football team to play 4 ‘home’ games in Washington state as COVID restrictions linger

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 10:43 pm
The SFU football team will play four home games in Washington state this year. View image in full screen
The SFU football team will play four home games in Washington state this year. Garrett James / Simon Fraser University

Lingering COVID-19 border restrictions have prompted Simon Fraser University to shift four of its scheduled football games to Washington state this season.

The four “home” games will be played at Blaine High School between Oct. 1 and Nov. 12.

Read more: SFU officially drops ‘Clan’ team name, plans to announce new nickname by year’s end

Baline, Wash., is just over the U.S. border, and about 45 km from SFU. The high school field features artificial turf and covered seating for 2,000 people.

The school said Tuesday that the move was a response to Canada’s requirement that all victors entering the country be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'SFU could make history-making decision on hockey' SFU could make history-making decision on hockey
SFU could make history-making decision on hockey – Apr 21, 2016

“We are all looking forward to a time when the impact of the global pandemic will be behind us,” SFU senior athletics and recreation director Theresa Hanson said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This news is especially disappointing for our student-athletes, but we continue to support them and advocate for ways to ensure they can train and compete. We are looking forward to creating a home-field atmosphere in Blaine for these games.”

Read more: SFU begins construction on $10M stadium at Burnaby campus

SFU is unique in being the only Canadian university whose student athletes compete in the U.S.-based NCAA.

The team will retain two home games at SFU stadium, one against Central Washington on Sept. 17, and the annual Shrum Bowl against UBC on Dec. 2.

