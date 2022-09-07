Fundraiser for Down syndrome back at Waterloo Park

Send this page to someone via email

Another local fundraiser is back with a live event.

The Any Which Way You Can A-Thon takes place Sunday, Sept. 25th in the picnic pavilion at Waterloo Park off the Westmount Road entrance.

It is the annual fundraiser for the Waterloo Wellington Down Syndrome Society and event coordinator Tara Hart said after having virtual events the last couple of years, it will be great to see everyone in person this year.

“We want people to come out and see all our wonderful members with Down syndrome,” Hart said. “We have 125 families in our organization and want to show how their members contribute to our communities.”

As the name implies, anyone can participate in the two-kilometre event by any means.

“Down syndrome affects the mobility of individuals,” said WWDSS co-chair, Janine Oosterveld, in a statement. “Whether people walk, run, bike, or wheel, everyone is welcome.”

Festivities begin at 1 p.m. with guest speakers, a live performance by musician Erick Traplin, and prizes. There will also be a store where visitors can purchase WWDSS merchandise.

The money raised goes to fund various programs and services.

“We offer all sorts of programs and resources,” said Hart. “We like to welcome new families and support individuals with down syndrome who like to contribute to our community.”

For more information on Any Which Way You Can A-Thon including how to register for the event, go to the WWDSS website.

