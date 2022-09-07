Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Olds RCMP investigate vandalized pride crosswalk

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 12:31 pm
The pride crosswalk at Olds College vandalized by tire marks. View image in full screen
Olds RCMP said they were informed on July 28, 2022 the pride crosswalk at Olds College was damaged and they're hoping to find the suspect who did it. Courtesy: Olds RCMP

Someone in Olds burned tire marks into the pride crosswalk two months ago, according to police, and they’re hoping to find out who’s responsible.

Local RCMP are investigating after the crosswalk at Olds College was vandalized.

Police said on July 26, college security staff informed RCMP that a vehicle was doing burnouts on the rainbow-painted crosswalk.

Read more: Olds RCMP search for 8 stolen historic plaques

In a news release on Sept. 7, Olds RCMP said they’re looking to speak to the driver of a maroon-coloured Dodge pickup truck. Police allege “this wasn’t the first time they had seen this vehicle doing burnouts at this location.”

If you have any information regarding the driver or this vehicle, or who may be responsible for the vandalism, you’re asked to contact local police at 403-556-3323. To remain anonymous, people can submit their tips using the Crime Stoppers website.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olds tagPride Crosswalk tagOlds RCMP tagOlds College tagOlds crime tagOlds pride tagOlds pride crosswalk tagpride crosswalk vandelism tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers