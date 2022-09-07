Olds RCMP investigate vandalized pride crosswalk

Send this page to someone via email

Someone in Olds burned tire marks into the pride crosswalk two months ago, according to police, and they’re hoping to find out who’s responsible.

Local RCMP are investigating after the crosswalk at Olds College was vandalized.

Police said on July 26, college security staff informed RCMP that a vehicle was doing burnouts on the rainbow-painted crosswalk.

In a news release on Sept. 7, Olds RCMP said they’re looking to speak to the driver of a maroon-coloured Dodge pickup truck. Police allege “this wasn’t the first time they had seen this vehicle doing burnouts at this location.”

If you have any information regarding the driver or this vehicle, or who may be responsible for the vandalism, you’re asked to contact local police at 403-556-3323. To remain anonymous, people can submit their tips using the Crime Stoppers website.

