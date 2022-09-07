Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont. is among top 20 Canadian cities to invest in, U.S. magazine says

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 11:38 am
Kingston City Hall. View image in full screen
Kingston City Hall. CKWS

An American publication has ranked the city of Kingston, Ont., among its top 20 Canadian cities to invest in.

Site Selection Magazine highlighted the city’s corporate facility projects, those projects’ capital investment, and jobs as reasons why Kingston found its way onto the list.

“We are excited to see Kingston ranking again and again as a top place in Canada to invest,” said Donna Gillespie, CEO of Kingston Economic Development Corp.

“Our community’s success in supporting company growth and foreign direct investment continues to keep Kingston on the radar of site selectors and investors as a location welcoming for new business,” she said.

Read more: Kingston, Ont., woman struggling to find home weeks ahead of sale-based eviction

“Kingston is a growing city that has the capacity and proven track record to support investments from start-ups through to foreign direct investment,” Gillespie added.

Site Selection Magazine’s report recognizes Kingston’s many accomplishments, such as the Kingston Syracuse Pathway partners signing a revised Memorandum of Understanding in August 2021 formalizing the cross-border soft landing program for businesses entering the respective markets.

