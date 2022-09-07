Kingston, Ont. is among top 20 Canadian cities to invest in, U.S. magazine says

Send this page to someone via email

An American publication has ranked the city of Kingston, Ont., among its top 20 Canadian cities to invest in.

Site Selection Magazine highlighted the city’s corporate facility projects, those projects’ capital investment, and jobs as reasons why Kingston found its way onto the list.

“We are excited to see Kingston ranking again and again as a top place in Canada to invest,” said Donna Gillespie, CEO of Kingston Economic Development Corp.

“Our community’s success in supporting company growth and foreign direct investment continues to keep Kingston on the radar of site selectors and investors as a location welcoming for new business,” she said.

“Kingston is a growing city that has the capacity and proven track record to support investments from start-ups through to foreign direct investment,” Gillespie added.

Story continues below advertisement

Site Selection Magazine’s report recognizes Kingston’s many accomplishments, such as the Kingston Syracuse Pathway partners signing a revised Memorandum of Understanding in August 2021 formalizing the cross-border soft landing program for businesses entering the respective markets.

2:00 Kingston’s Intercultural Arts Festival returns Kingston’s Intercultural Arts Festival returns