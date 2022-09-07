Case of eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four to return to court on Sept. 21

Send this page to someone via email

The case of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with killing four people has been put over to Sept. 21.

Dr. Brian Nadler was initially charged with first-degree murder last year in the death of 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

Police laid three additional charges of first-degree murder against him last month in the deaths of 80-year-old Claire Brière, 79-year-old Lorraine Lalande and 93-year-old Judith Lungulescu.

Court documents allege Poidinger was killed on March 25, 2021, and the three others “on or about” that date.

The documents say Brière, Lalande and Lungulescu also died in Hawkesbury, Ont.

Nadler’s lawyers maintain their client’s innocence and say his patients died from COVID-19.