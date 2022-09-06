Manitoba government adds to support from Alzheimer Society for those living with dementia

Send this page to someone via email

The province is teaming up with the Alzheimer Society of Manitoba (ASM) to the tune of $1.3 million in support of the First Link program.

ASM’s First Link program connects clients to supports and services throughout the progression of the disease.

“Our government is committed to improving the quality of life of Manitoba seniors and investing in expert care for seniors living with dementia,” said seniors and long-term care Minister Scott Johnston in a news release.

According to the release, the government is giving some money and ASM is matching it with their own public donations to total $1.3 million.

“This investment, in partnership with ASM, builds upon a shared commitment to meaningfully invest in programs that meet urgent needs, and help to meet the growing demand for specialized supports and services as client volumes rise. ASM has a long history of providing services to seniors and their families, and we are grateful for their partnership on the First Link initiative.”

According to the release, at least 18,400 Manitobans currently have dementia. The number is projected to reach 39,100 by 2050.

“We are beyond excited to receive this multi-year funding from the provincial government for our First Link program,” said Wendy Schettler, CEO of Alzheimer Society of Manitoba.

“The province has been a valued partner of this program for over a decade now and it is vitally important that we continue the expansion of First Link so families have a place to turn to for support and information throughout their dementia journey.”

The funds will be distributed over the span of four years starting in 2023.

