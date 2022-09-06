Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Family of slain Calgary mother and daughter express fear, pain at sentencing hearing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2022 2:20 pm
Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson are shown in an undated police handout photo. View image in full screen
Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson are shown in an undated police handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Calgary Police Service

Family members of a mother and her young daughter who were killed and buried in a shallow grave west of Calgary say they have struggled with fear and overwhelming pain since their deaths.

They made the comments in victim impact statements that were read into the record today as part of a sentencing hearing for Robert Leeming at the Court of Queen’s Bench in Calgary.

Leeming, who is 37, had pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Jasmine Lovett, but not guilty in the death of 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson.

Read more: Calgary man who killed girlfriend and her daughter to be sentenced in September

He was convicted by the courts of second-degree murder of the child.

Trending Stories

Their bodies were found buried in a shallow grave in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary, in May 2019, after they had been missing for weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Leeming is to serve an automatic life sentence for the deaths, but arguments are being heard today about when he could be eligible for parole.

Click to play video: '2nd-degree murder conviction for Calgary man who killed his girlfriend and her daughter' 2nd-degree murder conviction for Calgary man who killed his girlfriend and her daughter
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Crime tagCalgary crime tagCalgary Homicide tagJasmine Lovett tagAliyah Sanderson tagRobert Leeming tagCalgary double homicide tagRobert Leeming sentencing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers