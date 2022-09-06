Menu

Whitecourt, Alta. cyclist dies after fatal collision with minivan

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 2:27 pm
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

A 33-year-old female cyclist from Whitecourt, Alta., was taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a minivan at the intersection of Highway 43 and 51 Street in Whitecourt Tuesday morning.

Whitecourt RCMP and Fire and Emergency Services responded to the call around 6 a.m.

The cyclist is believed to have been riding on a trail before she entered the intersection, according to an RCMP news release sent late Tuesday morning.

Trending Stories

RCMP confirmed the woman later died in hospital from her injuries.

The highway, which was closed following the collision, is now open again.

Whitecourt is located in central Alberta, approximately 175 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

