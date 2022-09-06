Albertans shocked by ‘unthinkable violence’ of Saskatchewan killings

Send this page to someone via email

The impact and grief connected to a stabbing spree, one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history, is being felt in the neighbouring province of Alberta.

At least 11 people were killed and 19 others were injured after a series of deadly stabbings in Saskatchewan on Sunday. Those numbers include the two suspects, one of whom was found dead, while the other believed to be hurt, RCMP officials said Monday. The second suspect is still at large.

The stabbings occurred at 13 locations in two villages north of Saskatoon in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

“I grew up in a small Saskatchewan community and I can’t even imagine how devastating and traumatizing this must be for all those affected,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday, describing the stabbing spree as “unthinkable violence.”

He asked anyone with information to report it to police immediately.

“I reached out to Premier Scott Moe to offer any assistance the Alberta government can provide,” he added. “I made a general offer … He hasn’t indicated any particular needs but we stand ready.”

Kenney said Alberta RCMP will also stay in close contact with Saskatchewan RCMP and will offer “additional personnel as needed.”

“I think all of us were completely shocked by the events that unfolded in Saskatchewan over the weekend,” Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said.

“There’s a lot of people who said the emergency alert was jarring. Yes, it was, but it’s also a jarring event. We have to be aware that there are people in shock right now, people who have lost loved ones.

“I would encourage anyone that has any information about any of this – immediately go to the police services and let them know what you’ve seen or heard,” Gondek said.

“And please, let’s just stick together with each other and take care of those around us who are really in a state of shock and just reeling from this right now.”

Kenney said flags at the Alberta legislature and McDougall Centre will be lowered to half mast in solidarity “with the people of Saskatchewan who mourn this immense loss of innocent life.”

“The brutality and apparent randomness of these attacks have shocked the entire country. Albertans stand shoulder to shoulder with our friends in Saskatchewan in their grief.

“My heart also goes out to the people of the James Smith Cree Nation and to First Nations communities across Canada who feel the anger and sorrow of this tragedy in a deeper and far more personal way,” Kenney said.

Gondek said Tuesday that Calgary was prepared to lower the flag at City Hall as well.

Please hold space for one another during this difficult time, and call the Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 if you require additional support. — Amarjeet Sohi (@AmarjeetSohiYEG) September 5, 2022

Police say they are still searching for one of two suspects in Sunday’s deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan.

The body of the other suspect, 31-year-old Damian Sanderson, was discovered outdoors in a grassy area on the James Smith Cree Nation on Monday, not far from one of the crime scenes.

The killings have garnered worldwide attention and have prompted statements from high-profile officials outside of Canada, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and the presidents of Iceland and Hungary.

James Smith Cree Nation, my heart is so heavy. I keep thinking of the families and community broken by violence and trauma, knowing this will have a lasting perpetual impact on generations to come. We cannot to move on. We must be more intentional in supporting FN communities. — Kourtney Penner (@kourtpenner) September 6, 2022

