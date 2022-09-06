Jasper campgrounds closed, firefighters hope for more rain in battle against Chetamon wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

Jasper National Park has temporarily closed Whistlers and Wapiti campgrounds due to ongoing power issues associated with the Chetamon wildfire.

Jasper National Park said Tuesday morning that the need right now is to focus on restoring all essential services to the community of Jasper.

People currently camping at the campgrounds are being told they must leave by 11 a.m. Wednesday. The sanitary dump station will close at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The campground closures are in addition to the closure of the Wabasso campground on Monday. Jasper National Park said existing backup power systems at these campgrounds are not intended to provide power for an extended period of time.

The emergency power system in these campgrounds only provides sewer and potable water for campers and is not sustainable over the long term.

The temporary campsite closures are in place until Sept. 11, park officials said Tuesday.

Campers affected by the closures will be contacted directly about refunds.

ATCO hopes to restore power by Tuesday evening

Much of the Jasper townsite remained without power Tuesday morning. ATCO was able to switch critical infrastructure sites to generator power on Monday, including the hospital, fire hall, the municipality’s emergency crisis centre, water and waste treatment plants and the Jasper Activity Centre where stations have been set up for people to charge their phones and other essential devices.

ATCO said Monday night it is working to transition the townsite to generator power by Tuesday evening. This will not include campgrounds and outlying accommodations.

Some restaurants and hotels in the townsite have power from their own backup generators.

Wildfire size, risk

Overnight rain and cooler temperatures on Monday helped firefighters and helicopters access two priority areas of the Chetamon wildfire. Firefighters were able to lay out sprinklers and hoses in key areas on the south side of the fire, while air crews made progress bucketing on the north side of the fire.

The wildfire is about 6,150 hectares in size.

While the cooler temperatures have helped fire crews, officials with Jasper National Park said without more rain, the wildfire “will progressively become more intense in the coming days.”

Park officials said no communities are at risk from the lightning-caused wildfire. However, visitors are asked to reconsider travel plans to the area due to the significant challenges caused by the wildfire.