Peterborough Police Service mourns sudden death of 20-year officer John MacLeod

The Peterborough Police Service is mourning the loss of one of its active officers who died while on vacation last week.

On its Facebook page, the service shared a post from the officer’s relative which announced the sudden death of Const. John MacLeod on Aug. 29. The post from his sister-in-law Tammie Astrom says MacLeod died while on vacation with his family on Canada’s east coast.

MacLeod joined the service in 2001 and served as a community police officer. He was known for organizing and promoting events such as Cram-a-Cruiser, a school safety patrol program and an annual safety patroller picnic.

Acting police chief Tim Farquharson called MacLeod an “ambassador for the service.”

“This is a huge loss to his family , the communities we police and our service,” he stated. “The consummate example of a professional community police officer, John connected with people… (he was a) humble, kind and considerate man.

“I never heard John say a negative thing about another person. He came to work because he loved policing and contributed to this career with all his heart. I will miss him dearly not only as a colleague but as a trusted friend.”

In 2015 MacLeod was a recipient of CAA School Safety Patrol Program Achievement Award which is given annually to police services that “lend exceptional support” to the School Safety Patrol program.

In 2016 he received the Outstanding Police Officer Service award from Fleming College’s police foundations program for his contributions to outreach programs.

Our own Cst. John MacLeod receiving the @FlemingCollege Outstanding Police Officer Service Award. Congrats! -LG pic.twitter.com/oLoNydcrz1 — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) April 21, 2016

The cause of his death has yet to be disclosed but Astrom says it appears to be “heart-related.”

“The Peterborough Police Service is saddened and hard hit by this news,” police stated on their Facebook page. “John was a valued member dedicated to his community in so many ways. Thank you for your service. You will be missed.”

MacLeod is survived by his wife Tania and their daughter Ella Grayce.

The service says its flag at its station on Water Street will remain at half mast until MacLeod’s funeral, which is scheduled for Sept. 17.