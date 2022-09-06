Menu

Sports

Hurricanes’ focus shifts to pre-season as training camp wraps

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 6:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Hurricanes’ focus shifts to preseason as training camp wraps' Hurricanes’ focus shifts to preseason as training camp wraps
After a highly competitive start to training camp, including Monday’s annual red vs. white intersquad game, the Lethbridge Hurricanes are now looking ahead to their first pre-season games. Erik Bay reports.

A competitive Lethbridge Hurricanes inter-squad game that included some physical play and a few scuffles ended in a 6-4 victory for Team Red over Team White.

Monday’s matchup was also reflective of the organization’s entire training camp.

Head coach Brent Kisio was impressed by the effort of both veterans and newcomers alike.

Read more: Young players aim to impress at Lethbridge Hurricanes rookie camp

“It’s real competitive,” Kisio said of camp, which ended Monday. “We were real proud of how our older guys played, how hard they worked and competed against each other. Credit to the young guys — they came in, did a great job and made some real hard decisions.”

“Older guys were going at older guys and that’s what you need,” said ‘Canes forward and co-captain Jett Jones.

Click to play video: 'Hurricanes season done after Oil Kings sweep series' Hurricanes season done after Oil Kings sweep series
Hurricanes season done after Oil Kings sweep series – Apr 29, 2022

The high pace of camp surprised even some of the longest-serving Canes, like Ty Nash, entering his third season with the team.

“It was intense. Lots of big hits — more than I was thinking,” Nash said. “I think the guys were fighting for a post and it was a pretty physical camp. I love to see that.”

The five-day camp also helped newer Canes familiarize themselves with the team.

2021 first-round pick Tristen Doyle skated in four games for Lethbridge last season after being drafted in December. Closing his first training camp, Doyle is hoping to build consistency as the WHL pre-season approaches.

Read more: Lethbridge Hurricanes ‘caught off guard’ by ENMAX Centre paid parking decision

“Just being ready to go and not taking any days off because they’ll eventually catch up to you,” Doyle said.

Now as the focus shifts from training camp to the team’s first pre-season games — a home and home with the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday and Saturday — the Canes will be working on the finer details at practice.

“Build some chemistry with some guys, get ready for those Medicine Hat games,” Jones said. “Work on a little bit of system stuff and get those younger guys settled in a little bit so they can get out there, play their game and work hard.”

After playing the Tigers, the Canes will finish their pre-season with a pair of games against the Red Deer Rebels the following weekend.

