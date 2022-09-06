Hurricanes’ focus shifts to pre-season as training camp wraps

Send this page to someone via email

A competitive Lethbridge Hurricanes inter-squad game that included some physical play and a few scuffles ended in a 6-4 victory for Team Red over Team White.

Monday’s matchup was also reflective of the organization’s entire training camp.

Head coach Brent Kisio was impressed by the effort of both veterans and newcomers alike.

“It’s real competitive,” Kisio said of camp, which ended Monday. “We were real proud of how our older guys played, how hard they worked and competed against each other. Credit to the young guys — they came in, did a great job and made some real hard decisions.”

“Older guys were going at older guys and that’s what you need,” said ‘Canes forward and co-captain Jett Jones.

"A little friendly competition isn't bad at this time of year."

The high pace of camp surprised even some of the longest-serving Canes, like Ty Nash, entering his third season with the team.

“It was intense. Lots of big hits — more than I was thinking,” Nash said. “I think the guys were fighting for a post and it was a pretty physical camp. I love to see that.”

The five-day camp also helped newer Canes familiarize themselves with the team.

2021 first-round pick Tristen Doyle skated in four games for Lethbridge last season after being drafted in December. Closing his first training camp, Doyle is hoping to build consistency as the WHL pre-season approaches.

“Just being ready to go and not taking any days off because they’ll eventually catch up to you,” Doyle said.

Now as the focus shifts from training camp to the team’s first pre-season games — a home and home with the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday and Saturday — the Canes will be working on the finer details at practice.

“Build some chemistry with some guys, get ready for those Medicine Hat games,” Jones said. “Work on a little bit of system stuff and get those younger guys settled in a little bit so they can get out there, play their game and work hard.”

After playing the Tigers, the Canes will finish their pre-season with a pair of games against the Red Deer Rebels the following weekend.