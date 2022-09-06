Okanagan Mounties to keep a close eye on school zones

Send this page to someone via email

It’s back to school time in B.C. and drivers in cities around the Okanagan must remember that means school speed zones are back in effect.

Mounties in cities across the valley have sent out news releases reminding area residents that the speed limit around schools is 30 km/h from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If they can’t remember, police will be watching closely to remind them.

Police also pointed out that many students heading back to school are excited and can be distracted, meaning they’re not fully paying attention to cars on the road.

That’s why police said it’s especially important for drivers to keep safety top of mind.

The BCAA Back to School Survey, conducted by Leger, indicates, however, that drivers have some dangerous knowledge gaps when it comes to how to drive safely in school zones.

While the good news is that most BC drivers (81 per cent) know the school zone speed limit is 30 km/h and understand school bus stopping laws (88 per cent), there are many other school zone rules that drivers either get wrong or don’t know.

The survey showed that 74 per cent of drivers polled don’t know how to tell when a school zone ends, while 69 per cent are confused about stopping in school zones, and 42 per cent don’t know the speed limit when school is not in session.

Shawn Pettipas, BCAA’s director of community engagement, is worried by the survey results and encourages drivers to brush up on their school zone safety knowledge.

“Bad driving in school zones, especially during back-to-school time, is both scary and dangerous,” Pettipas said.

School zone safety

“It’s often chalked up to rushing at a busy time of year, but the fact that many drivers don’t know the driving laws and rules for school zones is putting kids at even greater risk.”

