Canada

Search continues for remaining suspect in Saskatchewan stabbings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2022 6:49 am
Click to play video: 'Search is now for one suspect in Saskatchewan killings after brother found dead' Search is now for one suspect in Saskatchewan killings after brother found dead
WATCH: Search is now for one suspect in Saskatchewan killings after brother found dead

Police say one of two suspects in Sunday’s deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan is still at large.

They say 30-year-old Myles Sanderson may be injured, adding he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

The body of the other suspect in the attacks, 31-year-old Damian Sanderson, was discovered outdoors in a grassy area on the James Smith Cree Nation on Monday, not far from one of the crime scenes.

Saskatchewan stabbing suspect was not considered a risk by parole board, report shows

 

Leaders of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations have issued an urgent appeal to find Myles Sanderson, begging those with knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward to help end this tragedy without any more loss of life.

Since Sunday morning, police have been scouring Regina after a report the two suspects had been seen in the city, and Regina Police Chief Evan Bray says the search for Sanderson will continue until he is located or taken into custody.

RCMP have said 18 men and women were injured in the attacks, not including Myles Sanderson.

Click to play video: 'Police tactics behind the manhunt in Saskatchewan stabbing spree' Police tactics behind the manhunt in Saskatchewan stabbing spree
Police tactics behind the manhunt in Saskatchewan stabbing spree
© 2022 The Canadian Press
