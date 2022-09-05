SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Wildfire forces evacuation orders in parts of Manning Park, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 5, 2022 6:52 pm
Heather Lake wildfire View image in full screen
The Health Lake wildfire as seen from the air on Sept. 2. B.C. Wildfire Service

Crews continue to battle a wildfire that has forced an evacuation order in parts of Manning Park, east of Hope.

The Heather Lake wildfire is one of five wildfires of note in B.C.

It has grown to an estimated 1,900 hectares in size and is burning about five kilometres southwest of Manning Park Resort, crossing the border from the U.S.

While the resort is not immediately threatened, crews are working proactively to ensure its safety.

Read more: Wildfire prompts evacuation order near Hudson’s Hope, B.C.

A number of trails and facilities within the park are affected.

These include the Monument 78 and 83 trails, the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT), the East and West Similkameen trails, the Windy Joe trail and the Frosty Mountain trail from the PCT to the Frosty Mountain junction, as well as Monument 78 and the PCT backcountry campgrounds and the Windy Joe lookout.

B.C. Wildfire Crews say they are expecting more fire activity Tuesday and into Wednesday due to warmer temperatures.

