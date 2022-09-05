Menu

Canada

Toronto Labour Day parade highlights how Gen Z is revitalizing the workers’ movement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2022 3:53 pm
Union members and activist take part in the Labour Day Parade in Toronto, on Monday, September 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Union members and activist take part in the Labour Day Parade in Toronto, on Monday, September 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

TORONTO — Chants, horns, drums, pop music and even bagpipes filled the air in downtown Toronto today for the return of the annual Labour Day parade.

Hundreds of workers and dozens of unions showed up in solidarity with the workers’ movement, which labour leaders say is being revitalized by changing standards as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and younger workers.

They say younger employees are entering the workforce in large numbers and taking a different approach to work than older generations.

Trending Stories

Read more: Labour Day 2022: What’s open and closed in Toronto

Bea Bruske, president of the Canadian Labour Congress, says she is seeing more young workers organizing in the workplace and signing union cards.

Unifor National President Lana Payne says members of Generation Z, including her 21-year-old daughter, are bringing an important new lens to the labour movement.

Story continues below advertisement

She says they’re advocating for dignity and respect in their workplaces, as well as a balanced life outside of it.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
