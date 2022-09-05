Labour Day meltdown in Hamilton as Tiger-Cats mauled by Argos

Send this page to someone via email

Former Ticat Brandon Banks scored two touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts to a dominating 28-8 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Monday’s annual Labour Day Classic.

It was Toronto’s first win on Labour Day at Tim Hortons Field since Hamilton’s stadium opened in 2014.

Banks, who joined the Argos in the offseason after eight seasons with the Cats, scored on a four-yard run early in the fourth quarter and added a 27-yard TD reception less than five minutes later to turn an 11-8 lead for Toronto into a 25-8 advantage.

The game was played in front of a record crowd at Tim Hortons Field with an announced attendance of 25,266.

The Ticats gave their fans something to cheer about early in the second quarter when cornerback Jumal Rolle intercepted Toronto QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson and returned the ball for a 66-yard touchdown, tying the game 8-8.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto forced four Ticat turnovers, including two interceptions by defensive back Jamal Peters, and scored 17 points off those turnovers.

With injuries to starting quarterback Dane Evans (shoulder) and backup Matthew Shiltz (wrist) Hamilton gave third-string pivot Jamie Newman his first career CFL start.

Newman responded by completed 14 of his 25 pass attempts for 171 yards with one interception. He also ran the ball six times for 24 yards.

Quarterback Jalen Morton also saw some action in the second half and went 2-for-6 for 13 yards and was picked off.

Story continues below advertisement

Bethel-Thompson also threw a 26-yard TD to Markeith Ambles to give the Argonauts a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and finished the game with 298 passing yards on 22-of-34 passing.

The victory propels the Argos to 6-5, four points clear of second place Montreal in the East Division.

With their third straight defeat, Hamilton falls to 3-9, and remain tied for last place in the East.

The Ticats now enter the bye week before they host the league-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers on September 17.

2:05 Serena Williams’ legacy felt on tennis courts across Canada Serena Williams’ legacy felt on tennis courts across Canada