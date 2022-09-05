Menu

Crime

Clarington, Ont. man ‘intentionally’ ran person over after argument: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 5, 2022 12:55 pm
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Global News

One man intentionally ran over another after an argument in Clarington, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said they charged a 37-year-old man after an incident at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Concession Street East and Trudeau Drive.

Officers found a man lying on the sidewalk with severe, life-threatening injuries. Police said they were able to “quickly” determine the man had been deliberately run over after an argument.

Police said the two men were known to one another.

Cory Fisher, 37, from Clarington was arrested. Police said he has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with probation.

