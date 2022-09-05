Saskatoon’s fire department sees 2 water rescues Monday morning

The Saskatoon Fire Department said they had back-to-back water rescues Monday morning.
A call came in around 3:38 a.m. to Saskatoon Police of a woman in the water under the Circle Drive Bridge.
When fire crews arrived, they found a woman calling for help north of the bridge.
The water rescue team was dispatched, and a member was tethered as they entered the water and pulled the woman back to shore.
The woman was on the shore by 4:04 a.m., but fire crews received another call at 6:41 a.m. of a woman hanging off a log in the river near Ravine Drive.
A water rescue team was dispatched again, and saved the woman by boat, with her back on shore by 6:55 a.m.
