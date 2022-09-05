Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police make arrest after man stabbed in early morning fight

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 5, 2022 10:48 am
Montreal police say the victim suffered injuries to his lower body. View image in full screen
Montreal police say the victim suffered injuries to his lower body. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Montreal police arrested a man in connection with a stabbing in the city’s east end that sent another man to hospital early Monday.

Police were called around 3:20 a.m. about a fight that developed between a group of people at the intersection of Ontario and Nicolet streets in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve area.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries to his lower body. His life is not in danger, according to police.

Trending Stories

Read more: Shelter in place order cancelled after police arrest suspect in Gaspé region

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

A safety perimeter was erected in the area as investigators work to determine what happened.

An investigation is underway.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagMontreal Police tagSPVM tagmontreal stabbing tagHochelaga-Maisonneuve tagMontreal police investigation tagMontreal east end tagHochelaga-Maisonneuve stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers