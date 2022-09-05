Montreal police make arrest after man stabbed in early morning fight

Montreal police arrested a man in connection with a stabbing in the city’s east end that sent another man to hospital early Monday.
Police were called around 3:20 a.m. about a fight that developed between a group of people at the intersection of Ontario and Nicolet streets in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve area.
The victim, a 33-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries to his lower body. His life is not in danger, according to police.
A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
A safety perimeter was erected in the area as investigators work to determine what happened.
An investigation is underway.
