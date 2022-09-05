Section of Hwy. 401 eastbound collector lanes shut down in Toronto after fatal crash

Send this page to someone via email

A section of the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 in Toronto has been closed following a fatal two-vehicle crash.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews were called to the collision on the highway near Neilson Road just before 8 a.m.

Police said a sedan rear-ended an SUV in the collector lanes and the driver of the sedan then lost control and went into the embankment.

The driver of the sedan, a female, died at the scene.

The other driver suffered minor injuries and wasn’t taken to hospital.

Police said the collector lanes are closed starting at Kennedy Road, though the express lanes remain open. There is no word on when they may reopen.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Media inquiries contact. A/Sgt Tim Dunnah 416 526 5844 pic.twitter.com/2PgLTAXNW3 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 5, 2022