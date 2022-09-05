Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Israeli military says soldier likely killed journalist, will not face criminal probe

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 5, 2022 9:31 am
Click to play video: 'Al Jazeera journalist killed during Israeli raid in West Bank' Al Jazeera journalist killed during Israeli raid in West Bank
Warning: Disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised. Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, with Palestinians and the news channel accusing Israel of killing her and Israel’s leader saying she was likely hit by Palestinian fire – May 11, 2022

The Israeli army said Monday there was a “high possibility” that a soldier killed a well-known Al Jazeera journalist in May, as it announced the results of its investigation into the killing.

But it said the shooting was accidental and no one would be punished.

Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in May while covering Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinians blamed Israel for the killing. Israel initially said she may have been killed by militant fire, but later said a soldier may have hit her by mistake during an exchange of fire.

Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist, had covered the West Bank for the satellite channel for two decades and was known across the Arab world.

Read more: Israeli gunfire likely killed Al Jazeera journalist, U.S. officials say after probes

Story continues below advertisement

In a briefing to reporters, a senior Israeli military official said the military could not conclusively determine where the fire emanated from, saying there may have been Palestinian gunmen in the same area as the Israeli soldier.

Trending Stories

But he said the soldier shot the journalist “with very high likelihood” and did so by mistake.

The official did not explain why witness accounts and videos showed limited militant activity in the area, as well as no gunfire in the vicinity until the barrage that struck Abu Akleh and wounded another reporter.

“He misidentified her,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity under military briefing guidelines. “His reports in real time…absolutely point to a misidentification.”

Read more: Veteran Al Jazeera journalist shot dead during Israeli raid in West Bank

The results of the probe, announced nearly four months after the killing, largely align with those of several independent investigations completed much earlier.

Abu Akleh’s family criticized the investigation, saying the army “tried to obscure the truth and avoid responsibility” for the killing.

“Our family is not surprised by this outcome since it’s obvious to anyone that Israeli war criminals cannot investigate their own crimes. However, we remain deeply hurt, frustrated and disappointed,” they said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The family also reiterated its call for an independent U.S. investigation and a probe by the International Criminal Court.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
IDF tagShireen Abu Akleh tagShireen Abu Akleh death tagAbu Akleh death tagAbu Akleh death probe tagIsraeli defence force tagIsraeli soldier journalist shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers