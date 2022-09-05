Menu

Crime

Woman sexually assaulted by 3 men after leaving Toronto establishment: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 5, 2022 9:00 am
Toronto police have released images of three suspects. View image in full screen
Toronto police have released images of three suspects. Handout / Toronto Police

Police are searching for three men after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted after she left an establishment in Toronto.

Toronto police said that on Saturday, Aug. 27, the 31-year-old victim was at an establishment in the area of Bathurst Street and Bloor Street West.

While there, she met three men and eventually left with one of them, police said.

Read more: Shooting at Vaughan lounge sends 2 to hospital, police say

The other two men left shortly after and the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by all three of them.

Police released images of suspects on Sunday, all of whom were described as being 25 to 35 years old.

One of the suspects had a thin beard and was wearing a black turban, a black T-shirt with a large brown patch on the left side and a black pocket, blue pants and black shoes, police said.

Woman sexually assaulted by 3 men after leaving Toronto establishment: police - image View image in full screen
Handout / Toronto Police

The second suspect had a beard and was wearing a burgundy turban, a brown or cream-coloured checkered shirt and blue pants, police said.

The third man had a beard, short brown hair and was wearing a red long-sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes, officers said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Woman sexually assaulted by 3 men after leaving Toronto establishment: police - image View image in full screen
Handout / Toronto Police
