New wildfire near Penticton, B.C. classified as ‘under control’: BCWS

A new wildfire burning near Penticton Sunday is already classified as “under control,” according to officials.

According to BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the fire grew to 0.3 hectares in size before crews were able to get it contained. The cause of the Skaha Creek fire is unknown at this time.

“The cause of this fire is under investigation,” said BCWS Information Officer Shaelee Stearns.

Four BC Wildfire Service personal are on scene and assisted the Penticton Fire Department in fighting the blaze Sunday morning.

