Fire

New wildfire near Penticton, B.C. classified as ‘under control’: BCWS

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted September 4, 2022 2:25 pm
A new wildfire dubbed the Skaha Creek fire burning near Penticton is already classified as under control. View image in full screen
A new wildfire dubbed the Skaha Creek fire burning near Penticton is already classified as under control. BC Wildfire Service Dashboard

A new wildfire burning near Penticton Sunday is already classified as “under control,” according to officials.

According to BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the fire grew to 0.3 hectares in size before crews were able to get it contained. The cause of the Skaha Creek fire is unknown at this time.

Fire sparks 15 kilometres north of Keremeos Creek wildfire
Fire sparks 15 kilometres north of Keremeos Creek wildfire

“The cause of this fire is under investigation,” said BCWS Information Officer Shaelee Stearns.

Four BC Wildfire Service personal are on scene and assisted the Penticton Fire Department in fighting the blaze Sunday morning.

Confusion around campfire ban in the Okanagan
Confusion around campfire ban in the Okanagan
